Sandcastle 5K happening Saturday at Padre Balli Park

All of the money raised will be donated to the American Diabetes Association’s Camp Sandcastle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney’s annual Sandcastle 5K run and walk returns this year after being canceled because of COVID last year.



The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Padre Balli Park near Bob Hall Pier. About 95-percent of the run will be on the beach and some 200 people are expected to show up.

"We started about six years ago and channel three has been the media sponsor for it since it’s inception," Chesney said. "It benefits children with diabetes, helps them to go to summer camp and other things of that nature right here in the Coastal Bend."



If you were not able to register online for the race, you can register tomorrow morning between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. to take part in this worthwhile cause.

If you have any other questions about the event you can call Paul Thurman at 361-888-0268.

