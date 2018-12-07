corpus christi (kiiinews) — All proceeds are donated to the American Diabetes Association's Camp Sandcastle. Camp Sandcastle gives children with diabetes the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities and a wonderful summer camp adventure. Every dollar raised from this race stays right here in the Coastal Bend.

Here's the link to learn more.

PACKET PICK UP

Friday July 13, 2018

Mikel May's Beachside Bar and Grill

15820 Park Road 22

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

5:30pm to 7:30pm

