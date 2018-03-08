CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney presented a check Friday to help children who have diabetes.

The funds came from proceeds of the recently completed Sandcastle Run. In the three years that the event has taken place, it has raised more than $100,000.

The funds will go to children with Type-1 diabetes who want to go to summer camp.

"Because without this camp, without these funds, a lot of kids just wouldn't be able to go enjoy what you and I might think is an everyday day, but they kind of have some special needs there and it just helps satisfy that a great deal," Chesney said.

The funds go to the American Diabetes Association and will stay here locally.

