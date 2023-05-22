Sanders Elementary starts the day with a mini-parade outside the school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Who needs coffee when you can wake up with a parade!
Sanders Elementary students started their Monday with a mini-parade for the school’s dance team after the Buc Days children's parade was cancelled.
The mini-parade was held in front of the school and students filed out of their classrooms to line the street and cheer on their classmates and dancers.
