Sanders Elementary starts the day with a mini-parade outside the school

The school’s dance team wasn't able to perform in the Buc Days children's parade when it was cancelled, so they said they did this instead.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Who needs coffee when you can wake up with a parade!



Sanders Elementary students started their Monday with a mini-parade for the school’s dance team after the Buc Days children's parade was cancelled.

The mini-parade was held in front of the school and students filed out of their classrooms to line the street and cheer on their classmates and dancers.

