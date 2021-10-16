SANDFEST: Opening postponed to 12 p.m. Oct 16th due to weather

With strong winds causing issues on the beach, Texas SandFest officials have announced a small delay in in the opening time, but the festival is still on.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up SandFest 2021 attendees!

Due to inclement weather at Port Aransas, Texas SandFest will be delaying its opening until 12:00 p.m. for better conditions and necessary preparation.

Despite the delay all festivities will proceed as scheduled, and organizers hope to see you there!

For more information you can check the Texas SandFest website.