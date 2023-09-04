Sandfest returns to the Coastal Bend from Friday-Sunday

x
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready to get sandy next weekend, because the 2023 Texas Sandfest is back in Port Aransas.

The largest beach sand sculpture competition is happening rain or shine and will feature amazing sand sculptures, food, live music, kids’ activities, and shopping.

It's taking place from Friday-Sunday.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for kids – the wristbands are good for all three days.

