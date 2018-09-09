CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — On September 5th, 18-year-old Zackary Parker was riding in the bed of a pickup truck with his friends. The driver suddenly made a turn and Parker was thrown from the vehicle. His friends said they thought he was okay, but unfortunately, Parker was extremely injured.

"When we turned around to look for him I thought he was just gonna be walking down the road like 'hey y'all left me here but he-,'" Russel Purcell Junior, Parker's brother was at a loss for words.

The teens rushed Zackary Parker to a home in Orange Grove and he was then transported to the hospital. Russell junior said he was stabilized then brought to a hospital in Corpus Christi. For five days, Parker clung to life after suffering traumatic brain damage.

"That was the worst thing I've ever seen in my life," Parker's girlfriend, Brooke Carroll said.

Unfortunately, Parker succumbed to his injuries.

For the following days, Parker's loved ones remembered the teen's caring and loving personality.

"He was amazing," Russell Purcell Senior, Parker's father said.

"Even if he didn't have a whole lot to give, he gave what he could," Russell Junior added.

Parker's family held a barbecue to memorialize his legacy on Saturday, September 8th; among the crowd was his girlfriend, Brooke.

"He was probably the most big hearted person I've ever met in my life," she said.

Just weeks before his passing, the couple learned they were expecting. Now, Brooke is left with Parker's family to raise their child.

"I can't imagine having to do everything without him," she teared up.

Carroll said luckily, she has the full support of Parker's family, including Russell Purcell Senior, his father.

"He had the ability to brighten up any room, any moment," Purcell recalled.

Unbeknownst to his family and friends, Zackary Parker had recently registered as an organ donor. His father said even though his son is gone, other individuals will continue to live because of him.

"There's six people who woke up today with a new perspective in life because he donated his organs," Purcell Senior said.

Russell Purcell Senior said the generous act is representative of his son's personality.

"He's still helping people, he's still giving his all to people and that makes me proud," he smiled.

One day, Parker's father hopes to meet the six people who will live the rest of their lives with a piece of his son inside them, especially the individual with his heart.

"Another dad can go home and hug his children or his grandchildren and for that he's my hero."

