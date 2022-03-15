Wildfire near Sandia destroys 200 acres, threatens nearby homes

Nine crews responded to battle the blaze on the ground. Roughly 200 acres were destroyed, but officials say the fire is mostly contained.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, fire crews fought back a major wildfire just north of Sandia. Close to 200 acres of land have been destroyed, along with three structures.

The fire began near Highway 359 and quickly spread due to the dry, windy conditions. Officials say homes in the area were threatened, but crews managed to stop the blaze from reaching them.

Nine separate departments were on the ground to contain the fire in the brush. Meanwhile the Texas A&M Forest Service provided air support.

Our Bill Churchwell spoke with Heather Gonzales about the effort.

"Numerous local fire departments showed up," she said, "the mutal aid in this area is amazing."

At one point the highway had to be shut down, but has since reopened. As of last report, at least 90% of the fire has been contained.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

We have Bill Churchwell's full report below.

