CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's restaurant was broken into 3 times last month. Owner Sandra Clark says a lot of technical items were stolen. Now, she has 24/7 camera access to see what's happening inside and outside of her restaurant.

A security camera company decided to take matters into their own hands by donating $5K worth of equipment. Sandi's now has four new cameras.

Local store Portables Galore & So Much More teamed up with ADT in the donation. They told 3News local businesses should always step up and stick together.

"At the end of the day, we're all trying to make it and some of us make it and some of us don't because it's too much," Michelle Herrera owner of Portables Galore & So Much More said.

"I'm a small business owner and this is a hard time for everybody and it's hard anytime being a small business owner, but seeing what she went through in one month times, it was heartbreaking."

"[I'm] so grateful for the employees that I have, for the public, and just all the love that I've received and I definitely give God the glory," Clark said.

Clark also said they're open for business and have more than enough cinnamon rolls for everybody.

