Sandi's Diner receives mixed reaction after announcing weekend drag show

Over 200 comments flooded the social media post, creating discussion about the topic of inclusivity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's been a lot of buzz online about Sandi's Diner's decision to host a drag show at their restaurant this weekend.

Last week, the owner, Sandra Clark made a Facebook post announcing the show, and it's been met with a lot of love, but also some hate.

Hundreds of comments flooded the diner's Facebook page. Some long time patrons of the restaurant said they would no longer be eating at the restaurant.

Clark wants to honor the former business which was Hamlin Pharmacy, but also wants to take care of people -- making sure everyone feels included in the community.

"I had no idea once I posted it on Facebook, what would happen, so I was very surprised," she said.

"The comments on 'I will never eat there again', or that 'it's not good for the business'. I'm a good Christian girl, and I just love everybody. And gonna give everybody a chance to do what they do," she said.

Anastasia Davis is one of several performers who will be participating in Saturday's 'Wigs and Waffles' event. She said that the event isn't for everybody.

"You don't have to like what we're presenting, but we do ask that you be respectful," she said.

Davis told 3NEWS that the show is meant to be a form of entertainment -- nothing more.

"We're not trying to push anything on anybody. We're just offering a show. If it's not your cup of tea, then you do not have to attend," she said.

Stacie Brooks will also be performing this weekend. You may already know them if you frequent the restaurant -- Cameron has been working at Sandi's for two years.

"The negative comments, it is kind of worrisome, knowing that I could possibly could have been your server," she said.

From an employee perspective, Cameron feels Clark is upholding Hamlin Pharmacy's legacy.

"I do not think this show is tarnishing that," she said.