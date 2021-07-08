Sanitary sewer 'overwhelmed' in Port Aransas, residents asked to avoid unnecessary water use

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Due to the amount of rain in the area, Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District #4 sanitary sewer is overwhelmed. This district primarily serves Port Aransas.
Please avoid any unnecessary use of water, officials with the water district ask.
If you see swirling in a puddle of standing water, please notify the district at 361-749-5201 with a location. Do not open any cleanouts in low lying areas to drain standing water into the system. The district said they are constantly monitoring weather conditions as well as the system to minimize effects. Thank you for your help and patience.
There have been multiple overflows from sanitary sewer manholes in the area of Beach & Alister and Ave A & Oleander totaling over the 100,00 gallon threshold to require the following notice:
30 Texas Administrative Code Section 319.303(c) requires the following precautionary statements:
- Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½- mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, or tooth brushing.
- Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to see if the water is safe for personal use at (361)749-5201 or via email at info@ncwcid4.org
- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area possibly affected by the spill
- If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.