CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News received several calls Tuesday from viewers who spotted a sleigh gliding through the sky along the JFK Causeway in broad daylight.

It was something we had to see for ourselves, so 3News Anchor Rudy Trevino and Photojournalist Roy Hinojosa went to confirm the sighting. They were shocked to find Mr. Claus himself getting in some fishing time before continuing his long Christmas journey!

"Ho, ho, ho! I'm over here at Cosway Bait and Tackle, everybody," Claus said.

On such a busy day for Santa and his elves, Rudy had to ask him what he was going in Corpus Christi!

"Well for those of you that didn't know, Santa really does like to fish," Claus said. "I love to fish. I've been fishing for a long time now. As you know, it's pretty cold in the North Pole, so I come down to Corpus like once a year typically, right before I go to work, because everybody knows I have to work tonight."

While they talked about fishing and the busy night ahead for Santa, Rudy noticed there were no reindeer to be seen, and no sled.

"Well it's kind of a little secret, but I'll let you guys in on it," Claus said. "I was flying and I got a scratch on my sleigh. So the reindeer, they dropped me off real quick. They're going to go get the scratch on the sleigh fixed and then they're picking me up."

And of course, Santa had some advice for the kids who get to see his interview on Christmas Eve.

"All you little girls and boys out there, make sure you go to bed early tonight. Listen to your parents, your mom and dad. A hug and a kiss and get into bed, because tonight is the big night," Claus said. "Make sure you tell somebody you know you love them. You appreciate them. Happy holidays and Merry Christmas guys!"

And just like that, the jolly man in the red suit walked away and disappeared, ready for his big night.

