Santa Claus to make grand appearance at La Palmera mall Friday

In honor of Veterans Day, Santa will arrive at the mall's main entrance at 5 p.m., escorted by the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard and other military personnel.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at La Palmera mall are making way for Santa Claus to make his appearance.

Santa's Winter Welcome is presented by Apollo Towing and is a free event complete with live music, entertainment, and fun events for all ages.

