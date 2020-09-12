Santa makes a special stop at Driscoll Children’s Hospital

About 50 families got the chance to visit with Santa and take a picture with him.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was picture day at Driscoll Children's Hospital as Santa made a very special stop.

About 50 families got the chance this week to visit with Santa and take a photo.

The hospital set up safety precautions this year by wearing masks and goggles and even set up a plexi-glass to give the appearance of a snow globe.

"This was amazing, we wouldn't have done pictures with Santa if they didn’t have it here, the setup with Santa behind the snow globe its christmasy it stays in tradition and it’s so fun for the kids while being safe,” said parents Kelly Parcells.

This is the fifth year the Occupational Therapy Department at Driscoll has held the event. Each family was given a printed photo after their visit.

“I just think it’s important like i said a lot of these families don’t have the opportunities to have pictures taken with Santa we have 7, 8 9 year olds who have never had that opportunity so I’m just glad we are able to give it to them here,” said Rachel Garcia.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.