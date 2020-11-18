Santa's arrival at La Palmera will feature drive-thru parade

Pictures with Santa will be available by reservation only this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera Mall will be welcoming back a familiar holiday face this week.

That's right, Santa will be back at the mall and ready to see children, though, because of COVID-19, it may look a little different this year.

There will be a life-size safety plexiglass holiday photo frame that will separate Santa from his guests.

Watching Santa arrive will also look different this year. It will be the spectators that will drive through parade stations along the front of the mall.

The route for Santa’s Arrival Drive N’ Wave Parade, presented by Apollo Towing, will be open 7–9 p.m. Guests must remain in their vehicle while on the parade route, which takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.

Guest vehicles may enter the “line-up” parking lot, sponsored by Radiology Associates, off McArdle Street just west of the La Palmera parking garage, anytime from 6:30–8:30 p.m. where they will wait to begin driving the parade route.

Vehicles may re-enter the “line-up” lot as available space and time permit, up until 8:30 p.m. when the lot closes.

"We couldn't imagine doing a holiday season without the big guy here. It's something that is so special to everybody for many many years, and we felt like we needed to find a way to still have Santa here and still see the kids and adults and everything throughout the holiday season," Amanda Sanchez, La Palmera General Manager said.

Pictures with Santa this year will be by reservation only. You can sign up for your spot on La Palmera's website.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.