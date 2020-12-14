Holiday market helps Coastal Bend small businesses

Santa's Workshop at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina helped bridge the gap between vendors and sales.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A phrase that's been thrown around more often this year - "shop local." Like businesses across the country, local vendors have faced their own challenges throughout the pandemic. Events like Santa's Workshop at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina helped bridge the gap between vendors and sales.

"They're open for business and they need your support," said Kris Tovar, a member of love local Corpus Christi organization.

Small businesses ranging from charcuteries to quilts gathered at the event to share their products with the community, all hoped to get a visit with potential customers before Christmas.

"2020 hasn't been kind to them and it's really important to our economy and community to shop local," said Tovar.

Vendors showcased products that for many started as a hobby and led to a livelihood.

"If you can make this candle work, I want to make a candle that's burn less and I can bring it in the hospital with me," said Lisa Hulse with Lightz Candle Co.

Throughout the year, local vendors struggled like many others, trying to navigate new challenges the pandemic posed. Many said they hope with the help of the community and events like Santa's Workshop, they can end the year on a positive note.

"It has been incredible the support we've received from local buyers here, they've been so amazing to us and we are so appreciative of everyone," said Hulse.

More information on how to find local vendors in the Corpus Christi community can be found here.

