SAPD: Two perish in wrong-way collision, including 2-year-old toddler

SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way crash on the city's southeast side Friday evening killed a 2-year-old infant, according to San Antonio Police officials. A woman in her 30s also died in the crash.

According to SAPD, that woman was driving an SUV in the wrong direction along the 3800 block of East Southcross Boulevard and dodging traffic when she slammed into another car in which the 2-year-old victim was riding. Authorities didn't immediately elaborate on the condition of that car's driver, only identifying them as a 48-year-old woman.