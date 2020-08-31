3 injured, 1 killed in what SAPD says was a targeted east-side shooting

No one has been taken into custody as of yet.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to a hospital and one person was killed after what police say was a targeted shooting on San Antonio's east side Sunday evening, officials say.

The gunfire rang out in the area of Aransas Avenue and South Olive Street. According to SAPD Chief William McManus, the victims are all in their teens. A motive is still being investigated, and McManus said it's not clear how many were in the suspect vehicle.

1 person is dead and 3 others injured after a targeted drive by shooting at South Olive and Aransas on San Antonio's east side. Officials say one of the victims is critically injured and not expected to survive. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/0bhWgS51v1 — Zack Briggs (@ZackBriggsNews) August 31, 2020

"There's nothing I could say that would put any sense to it at all," McManus said."