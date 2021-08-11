SAPD officer arrested for family violence, police say

Police said Ortiz and someone he is dating got into some type of altercation that led to Ortiz physically assaulting the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — An San Antonio Police Department officer was arrested for family violence on Sunday, according to police.

Just after 1:35 a.m., off-duty SAPD officer Philip Ortiz Jr. was arrested on the south side for assault bodily injury --- family violence, according to SAPD.

Police said Ortiz and someone he is dating got into some type of altercation that led to Ortiz physically assaulting the victim.

Police said an officer's duty weapon was discharged during the altercation but no one was injured.