North-San Antonio standoff with murder suspect ends after 76 hours

Police had been at the north-side apartment complex since 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — The standoff with San Antonio Police officers, along with SWAT teams and police negotiators, at a north-side apartment complex has ended four days after it began.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Authorities first arrived at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments around 11 p.m. Wednesday, where they tried to peacefully resolve a situation with a person wanted for murder outside Bexar County, according to SAPD Spokesperson Ricardo Guzman.

"There is no active threat to the public," Guzman first told news media Thursday afternoon, adding that the unidentified suspect has a total of four outstanding warrants. "Right now it’s a very isolated incident."

He didn't say if the suspect was armed. However, on Friday morning, police said the suspect had been holding a woman against her will before he eventually let her go. And the complex was virtually locked down Friday afternoon, with cars lining up outside the gate and needing to prove their residency before they were granted entry.

Meanwhile, SWAT officers were being rotated out in order to avoid succumbing to the scorching summer heat.

The suspect is wanted on four out-of-county felony warrants, including murder. Police say they are trying to keep this standoff peaceful and will wait it out for as long as possible.

“We are not going to make entry unless there are existing circumstances that would require us to make entry but we will wait him out. Our goal is to get him out of there without anyone getting hurt," SAPD Chief William McManus later said.

