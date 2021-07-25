Satellite photos show extent of drought in South Texas

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi released photos showing a visible drop in lake levels and dry vegetation across the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is currently in the midst of the 11th driest summer on record.

Since June 1, rain at the Corpus Christi International Airport has only measured in at .81 inches. In 2021, 13.29 inches fell during the summer months, making it the 7th wettest summer on record.

And you can see that difference in satellite photos released by the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

The team at the NWS decided to take a look satellite photos from July 25, 2022 and compare it to July 25, 2021. In the 2021 photos, there is a lot of greenery on the ground. In 2022, everything is brown.

The midnight shift decided to take a look into our drought conditions this evening. Take a look at the difference a year makes across the Corpus area.



Image 1: July 25, 2021

Image 2: July 25, 2022



Corpus Christi is currently -9.25" below normal rainfall for the year. pic.twitter.com/pRcL6jG3H0 — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) July 28, 2022

Another set of photos showed water levels at Lake Corpus Christi, which went from 93.5 percent full down to only 46 percent in one year.

We have had a few questions about how Lake Corpus Christi looks. Here is the images from July 2021 and July 2022. Lake levels have dropped from ~93.5% to ~46% pic.twitter.com/Q0nSdsivub — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) July 28, 2022

"The lake levels dropping is affecting our visitation a little bit, but there's also the heat itself, the drought, and the gas prices," Assistant Park Superintendent at Lake Corpus Christi, Krista Gonzales, told 3NEWS.

Gonzales said that from June 2021 to June 2022 attendance dropped about 20%. The sharp decrease in water level since last year prompted the park to close one of the boat ramps. If the current trend continues, they may have to take further action.

"We are keeping an eye on that," Gonzales confirmed. "The maintenance rangers, they keep an eye on the water levels and at some point we're thinking if it continues to drop this way we will see the potential to close the other ramp."

With these lower levels, it's important to watch out for debris and stick to deeper water.