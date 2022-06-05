Saturday is the last night to head over to the Rodeo at Buc Days 2022

The rodeo's championship night starts at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening, and Randy Rogers Band will also take the stage as part of Rodeo Corpus Christi's concert series.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rodeo Corpus is coming to a close Saturday night at the American Bank Center, so make sure to head over there while you still can!

Spectators still have a chance to see rodeo clowns, bull riders, barrel racing, the rodeo queens, and much more.

World's Rodeo Champion Alliance President Bobby Mote told 3NEWS, "Saturday night is a huge day of rodeo. Each winner or each champion will get a chance to walk away with $15,000 and be one step closer to that Triple Crown of Rodeo, which is a million dollar award."

You heard that right! Those who made it to the finals get a chance at the big prize.

The rodeo's championship night starts at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening, and Randy Rogers Band will also take the stage as part of Rodeo Corpus Christi's concert series.

