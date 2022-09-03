National Dump the Pump Day: Save on gas by riding public transportation

The Corpus Christi RTA is encouraging commuters to take advantage of their award-winning bus system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, June 16 is National Dump the Pump Day, and with gas prices continuing to rise- it's a great time to use public transportation.

Named the "Best Transit System in Texas," the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) is only 75 cents to ride, which includes a 2-hour transfer window. 31-day unlimited trip passes are only $30. Students, senior citizens (over 60), and individuals with disabilities can ride for just 25 cents, or $11 for a 31-day pass.

Households who ride public transportation can save, on average, more than $10,000 per year, according to the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).

“CCRTA is your public transit system. We can help you get to work, school, or the doctor. I encourage everyone to ride the bus, and try out our system on ‘Dump the Pump’ Day,” said Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo, CCRTA Chief Executive Officer.

New to the bus system? CCRTA's website offers a dedicated page with a ride guide and tips and a trip planner, where customers can plug in their starting point and destination before mapping the stops, bus routes, and estimated travel time.

Single-ride and weekly passes can be purchased on the bus, while daily, weekly, and monthly passes can be bought at area HEB stores.

The TransLoc App (available for free on Google Play and Apple App Store) can help individuals see nearby stops/routes, and view their buses in real-time.

CCRTA’s Customer Service team (361-883-2287) can also assist riders with planning trips or applying for CCRTA’s B-Line Paratransit.

All of CCRTA’s fleet are accessible with ramps, can kneel, and have wheelchair securements available. Many buses also have bike racks for those who wish to ride their bikes.

