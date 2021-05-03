x
'Save Our Seniors' hotline has new number, previous one no longer active

The SOS hotline also is open to individuals with transportation issues that prevent them from getting to vaccination clinics.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has changed its Save Our Seniors (SOS) hotline to a new number, 361-826-3900. 

This hotline will be open during Monday through Friday business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning today, Monday, May 3. The previous hotline number is no longer available.

In addition to homebound seniors, the SOS hotline also is open to individuals with transportation issues that prevent them from getting to vaccination clinics.

To find out more about the Save Our Seniors Homebound program, visit www.cctexas.com/sos.

