'Save our Streets' initiative repairs over 33,000 potholes

It's no secret that Corpus Christi has a bit of a pothole problem, but the city is taking steps to repair that. Officials say it's going well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, City Manager Peter Zanoni provided an update on the 'Save our Streets' initiative.

The project began on Jan. 10 with the Public Works Department partnering with contractors from Bay Limited and Raytec Construction in order to address the growing pothole problem.

Since then, officials say that roughly 95% of the backlog requests have been cleared, and over 33,000 potholes have been repaired.

To report potholes, residents can call 361-826-2489.

