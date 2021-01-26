'Saving Our Seniors' homebound program soon to start up and get the elderly the COVID-19 vaccine

In the program, city paramedic teams would go to homebound seniors and get them inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said she's anxious for the city's brand new, "saving our seniors homebound program," to get started.

That's the idea the city has been looking at for several weeks now. In the program, city paramedic teams would go around to homebound seniors and get them inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Guajardo said those teams would be made up of two people who would ride around in a pick up truck to get to those seniors. She said the program could probably vaccinate several hundred of the homebound elderly each week.

"They are ready to go with this homebound program," Guajardo said. "They are ready to go with that and so we are really looking forward to them because, as many people as we can touch, especially vulnerable who can't get in the car and drive anywhere. We have to do that. That's our job. We have to figure that out so I anticipate launching that in the days to come."

The mayor added that right now, the city is waiting on word when a shipment of the vaccine will arrive.

When that happens, they'll be ready to start giving out the vaccine as part of that program.

