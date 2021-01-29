Vaccinating the elderly at home continues in Corpus Christi, but city leaders ask that residents not show up to fire stations for the vaccine

The fire department is sending teams out to vaccinate homebound senior citizens, but only those who are part of city senior service programs like Meals on Wheels.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since kicking off the 'Saving our Seniors' program on Tuesday, firefighters were able to visit the homes of and vaccinate a little over 200 seniors throughout the city.

"Our Corpus Christi Fire Department have been absolute heroes and we are so grateful to them," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

However, there is also concern after several fire stations reported that since beginning the program, they've seen elderly residents showing up at their stations hoping to get the vaccine, something they say you should not do.

Not just because they don't have the vaccine available there, but also it's not safe to go out seeking it for yourself in this way.

"I agree there is some confusion because they hear 'firefighters' and so they think the stations might be a site for vaccinations, but they are not! Please don't go to fire stations," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

So here is what you need to keep in mind about the S.O.S. program.

First, there are no vaccines being administered at any Corpus Christi fire stations, so you should not try to show up expecting one.

The fire department is sending teams out to the homes of senior citizens but only those who are part of city senior service programs like Meals on Wheels.

Those who are receiving the shots have already been identified and will be contacted beforehand.

The program will continue next week with 300 first dose vaccines.

Mayor Guajardo said there are plans to expand the program as more vaccine supply comes in.

"We are currently working on a hotline for this program, Saving our Seniors and homebound residents and they will be able to call and get on the list, regardless if you are registered on a city program or not," said Mayor Guajardo.

She said the hotline number should be established in the next few days. In the meantime, she asks for your patience.

