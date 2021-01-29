Scam Alert: Ingleside Police warn of a scammers posing as officers asking for money

If you do get a call that seems suspicious -- don't give out your information and definitely don't pay a cent.

INGLESIDE, Texas — There's a scam alert out of Ingleside today. The police department is warning against scammers posing as officers.

They've received reports of people getting phone calls and being threatened to be arrested unless they send the scammer money.

Ingleside Police said they would never call you about a warrant. If you do get a call that seems suspicious -- don't give out your information and definitely don't pay a cent.

