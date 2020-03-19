CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Trump has announced that he plans to send Americans a $1000 check to help with the impacts of the Coronavirus.



According to several viewers in the Corpus Christi area, there are already scammers looking to take advantage of people and get their hands on that cash instead.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a memo on March 18 letting people know the details of the $1,000 relief check are still being worked out. According to the FTC, there are a few important things to know in the meantime.

1. The government will not ask you to pay anything upfront to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing.

2. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.

3. These reports of checks aren’t yet a reality. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.

"Look, normally we’d wait to know what the payment plan looks like before we put out a message like this. But these aren’t normal times. And we predict that the scammers are gearing up to take advantage of this," stated FTC officials.

Officials say that no matter how much the relief check, only scammers will ask you to pay to get it or provide personal information such as bank accounts, social security numbers, and addresses.

If you spot one of these scams or have been a victim to a possible scammer, please tell the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint.

