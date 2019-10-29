CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A neighborhood near Kostoryz and Saratoga is bursting at the seams with Halloween decorations.

At a home on Barcelona Estates you will find out what makes Scary Lane so scary.

The man responsible for inspiring neighbors is Carlos Fong.

"Me and my wife Theresa decided why don't we do something together with the community. I said we got Candy Cane Lane. I said why don't we do Scary Lane," Fong said.

According to Fong, in 2018, the first scary lane brought over a thousand people into the neighborhood, making it a no brainer to do it again this year.

"We just love seeing those smiling faces on the kids," Fong said.

Scary Lane would not be possible without the help of the entire community.

The Jacinto family didn't hold back on their decor with 15-year-old Jesse Jacinto as the creative mastermind behind it.

"That's cool, but what if we added a whole family in there,' so you have the husband driving, the wife in the passenger seat, and the child in the backseat," Jacinto said.

Jesse is he's going for the wow factor.

"I'm hoping for amazement," Jacinto said.

Scary Lane will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31.

Fong asked that if you plan on trick-or-treating in Barcelona Estates, make sure you park along Kostory.

