Here is the schedule of events for former President Trump's 'Save America' rally in the Coastal Bend

Donald Trump will speak at 7 p.m. at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 22.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump will be in Robstown Saturday, Oct. 22 for a "Save America" rally before the November elections.

If you want to attend the event, you must register and have a ticket. You can register on Trump's website here. You can only register for one ticket per mobile phone number.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. It is not known exactly how many tickets will be available for the event. Registration will also be available the day of the event at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

The parking lot and vendors row will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Registration will also be available starting at that time.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Beginning at 4 p.m., the guest speakers, who have not been named yet, will begin to deliver their remarks. Trump will start his speech at 7 p.m. Entertainment and concessions will be available at the event throughout the day, according to Trump's team.

The rally is the same day as the SAXET Gun Show at the Fairgrounds, which runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.