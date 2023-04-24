Scheduled power outage delays La Palmera's opening until 11:30 a.m. Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera mall is expected to open a little later on Monday.
Shopping center management posted a notice to its Facebook page stating that it will open at 11:30 a.m. because of scheduled AEP-Texas outages and routine maintenance.
The notice also states that that opening time is subject to change.
This is a developing story. 3NEWS will let you know if there are any relevant updates.
