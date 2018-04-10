AEP Texas announced Wednesday evening that they would have a scheduled temporary outage at the intersection of Staples Street and SPID.

Beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 the outage will start and affect the traffic lights at the intersection,

According to AEP, the outage should conclude within four hours if not sooner.

"We apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of the service disruption as we complete this work. If you have any additional questions, please contact our Customer Operations Center at (866) 223-8508," said Omar Lopez, AEP Texas Communications manager.

