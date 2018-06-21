Despite Thursday's morning rain Schlitterbahn Corpus Christi welcomed guests to the park to break a Guinness World Record.

Over 30 people made their way into the water as part of the world's largest swimming lesson.

The purpose of the lesson is to inform the public on water safety tips and why it's important to learn them at any age.

"It becomes an opportunity where generation after generation, people can continue passing along those good skills. Those skills that keep you safe in the water and having fun," Amy Gazin said.

The swim lesson also took place at other Schlitterbahn locations across the state - including Kansas.

