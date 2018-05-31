Summer vacation is almost here and Coastal Bend teachers can enjoy a free day at Schlitterbahn Saturday, June 2nd.

The resort welcomes teachers for fun in the sun as part of Teacher Appreciation Day. All that is needed is an ISD I.D. for free admission to the park.

For more information click here.

