Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — BeachCon is put on every year for the American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) to enjoy Schlitterbahn parks.

In previous years, ACE toured Schlitterbahn South Padre Island Beach Resort and Schlitterbahn Galveston and this year they visited Schlitterbahn Riverpark Corpus Christi.

The event included an exclusive tour of the park and rides, meals, and an after party.

