Are you ready for a big splash this summer?

Schlitterbahn opened today for memorial weekend and is excited to show the community the new improvements they have.

Back in early May, IBC bought the water park and its 203 surrounding acres for 20 million dollars, but the tennis courts and golf course were shut down.

Schlitterbahn officials say since then, more than 1 million dollars has been put towards park upgrades.

While the water park will be open for Memorial Day Weekend, it will be closed again for the week until the beginning of June.

Be sure to stop by this weekend for some water fun!

