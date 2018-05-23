Padre Island's Schlitterbahn Riverpark & Resort is set to open up for the summer season this weekend.

It has only been three weeks since a new owner took over the property, rescuing the park from bankruptcy. They have already invested more than $1 million in improvements for the waterpark.

Some of those improvements can be seen before you even get into the park. There is new landscaping and a new entry path, and on May 26 that entry path will be put to use as the water park opens its doors to the public.

After what seemed like a period in limbo, Schlitterbahn is getting ready for another season.

"We're going to knock it out of the park on bringing color and vibrance and that full resort feel to Corpus Christi," General Manager Jim Kunau said.

In early May, IBC bought the water park and its 203 surrounding acres for $20 million, but the tennis courts and golf course were shut down. Schlitterbahn officials said since then, more than $1 million was put into park upgrades.

"We're getting an entirely new roof that's in the process right now," Kunau said. "We want to get that finished so that we can get those rooms back and available and really fill up the resort."

Those improvements were much needed after the water park suffered damage during Hurricane Harvey. A man attraction, the Padre Plunge, still needs repairs.

"We're getting a hold of our manufacturer," Kunau said. "We've got them scheduled to come out and we just have to make sure that that one is up to speed."

Schlitterbahn officials said some other new changes they have made so far include landscaping, re-painted pool bottoms and improvements to kitchen equipment.

"We want people to come here and take a break from their day, and the ambiance and the color selection and those things that we do and you'll see as we go through the summer," Kunau said.

