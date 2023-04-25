Scholarship donors honored Tuesday at Incarnate Word Academy breakfast event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Incarnate Word Academy met with scholarship donors over breakfast Tuesday morning.
The scholarship appreciation breakfast gives the Incarnate Word Academy Foundation a chance to honor donors and meet the students who benefited from their scholarships.
3NEWS met with John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation CEO Sylvia Whitmore who said it's a blessing giving away scholarships.
"We love giving that scholarship money because our job is to make money and give it away. And what a great thing to do, to be able to do this for these students," she said.
Scholarships help make IWA education possible for nearly 40 percent of the student body. The event will continue again Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Crane used in Harbor Bridge Project catches fire, disrupts Corpus Christi Hooks game
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.