Scholarship donors honored Tuesday at Incarnate Word Academy breakfast event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Incarnate Word Academy met with scholarship donors over breakfast Tuesday morning.

The scholarship appreciation breakfast gives the Incarnate Word Academy Foundation a chance to honor donors and meet the students who benefited from their scholarships.

3NEWS met with John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation CEO Sylvia Whitmore who said it's a blessing giving away scholarships.

"We love giving that scholarship money because our job is to make money and give it away. And what a great thing to do, to be able to do this for these students," she said.

Scholarships help make IWA education possible for nearly 40 percent of the student body. The event will continue again Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

