School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour

Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour.

Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.

She added that students are waiting inside their air conditioned campuses.

