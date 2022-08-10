School buses for Flour Bluff ISD delayed by 1 hour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour.
Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
She added that students are waiting inside their air conditioned campuses.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man shot at P.F. Chang's in La Palmera Mall
- Violence at La Palmera Mall being investigated for ties to prior shooting, bank robbery
- Corpus Christi Health Department receives Novavax vaccine
- Classroom Challenges: An inside look at security and safety across Coastal Bend school districts
- New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
- Aransas Pass Police kill man after kidnapping, car chase, shootout
- Harbor Bridge developer still not commenting on TxDOT order to halt construction
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.