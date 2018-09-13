Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With the tropical wave approaching the Coastal Bend some campuses are closing down Friday to prepare for the rain.

The following campuses are closing Sept. 14:

  • Aransas Pass Independent School District
  • Alice Independent School District
  • Diocese schools except for Incarnate Word Academy
  • Bishop Consolidated Independent School District
  • Kingsville Independent School District
  • Bishop Independent School District
  • Driscoll Independent School District
  • Texas A&M University-Kingsville

