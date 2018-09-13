Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With the tropical wave approaching the Coastal Bend some campuses are closing down Friday to prepare for the rain.
The following campuses are closing Sept. 14:
- Aransas Pass Independent School District
- Alice Independent School District
- Diocese schools except for Incarnate Word Academy
- Bishop Consolidated Independent School District
- Kingsville Independent School District
- Bishop Independent School District
- Driscoll Independent School District
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville
