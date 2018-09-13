Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With the tropical wave approaching the Coastal Bend some campuses are closing down Friday to prepare for the rain.

The following campuses are closing Sept. 14:

Aransas Pass Independent School District

Alice Independent School District

Diocese schools except for Incarnate Word Academy

Bishop Consolidated Independent School District

Kingsville Independent School District

Bishop Independent School District

Driscoll Independent School District

Texas A&M University-Kingsville

