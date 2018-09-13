Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With the tropical wave approaching the Coastal Bend some campuses are closing down Friday to prepare for the rain.
Early release schedules:
- West Oso ISD will dismiss students Pre-K through 5th grade at 2:15 p.m.; 6th through 12th grades at 2:45 p.m. Friday.
The following campuses closed Sept. 14:
- First Christian Church Day School
- Grace Temple Christian Academy
- Cesar Chavez Academy
- Tuloso-Midway Independent School District
- Premont Independent School District
- Aransas Pass Independent School District
- Alice Independent School District
- Flour Bluff Independent School District
- Diocese schools
- Bishop Consolidated Independent School District
- Kingsville Independent School District
- Riviera Independent School District
- Driscoll Independent School District
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville
Corpus Christi Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay start. Elementary schools will begin at 9:50 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 10:50 a.m.
Promesa College Prep West Corpus Christi will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 9:50 a.m.
Dr M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School 2 hour delayed start.
West Oso Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.
School of Science and Technology will be on a two-hour delay start. Elementary schools will begin at 9:30 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 9:45 a.m.
Richard Milburn Academy will begin at 10:50 a.m.
Incarnate Word Academy will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Bethune Early Childhood Development Nursery will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Storybooks School on Yorktown will also be operating at a delay, opening at 9:00 a.m.
2nd Baptist Child Development Center will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Nueces County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) will operate on a two-hour weather delay. School will begin at 10:00 a.m.
