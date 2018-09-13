Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With the tropical wave approaching the Coastal Bend some campuses are closing down Friday to prepare for the rain.

Early release schedules:

West Oso ISD will dismiss students Pre-K through 5th grade at 2:15 p.m.; 6th through 12th grades at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The following campuses closed Sept. 14:

First Christian Church Day School

Grace Temple Christian Academy

Cesar Chavez Academy

Tuloso-Midway Independent School District

Premont Independent School District

Aransas Pass Independent School District

Alice Independent School District

Flour Bluff Independent School District

Diocese schools

Bishop Consolidated Independent School District

Kingsville Independent School District

Riviera Independent School District

Driscoll Independent School District

Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Corpus Christi Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay start. Elementary schools will begin at 9:50 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 10:50 a.m.

Promesa College Prep West Corpus Christi will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 9:50 a.m.

Dr M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School 2 hour delayed start.

West Oso Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

School of Science and Technology will be on a two-hour delay start. Elementary schools will begin at 9:30 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Richard Milburn Academy will begin at 10:50 a.m.

Incarnate Word Academy will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Bethune Early Childhood Development Nursery will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Storybooks School on Yorktown will also be operating at a delay, opening at 9:00 a.m.

2nd Baptist Child Development Center will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Storybooks School opening delayed until 9:00 a.m.

Nueces County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) will operate on a two-hour weather delay. School will begin at 10:00 a.m.

