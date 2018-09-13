Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With the tropical wave approaching the Coastal Bend some campuses are closing down Friday to prepare for the rain.

Early release schedules:

  • West Oso ISD will dismiss students Pre-K through 5th grade at 2:15 p.m.; 6th through 12th grades at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The following campuses closed Sept. 14:

  • First Christian Church Day School
  • Grace Temple Christian Academy
  • Cesar Chavez Academy
  • Tuloso-Midway Independent School District
  • Premont Independent School District
  • Aransas Pass Independent School District
  • Alice Independent School District
  • Flour Bluff Independent School District
  • Diocese schools
  • Bishop Consolidated Independent School District
  • Kingsville Independent School District
  • Riviera Independent School District
  • Driscoll Independent School District
  • Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Corpus Christi Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay start. Elementary schools will begin at 9:50 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 10:50 a.m.

Promesa College Prep West Corpus Christi will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 9:50 a.m.

Dr M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School 2 hour delayed start.

West Oso Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

School of Science and Technology will be on a two-hour delay start. Elementary schools will begin at 9:30 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Richard Milburn Academy will begin at 10:50 a.m.

Incarnate Word Academy will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Bethune Early Childhood Development Nursery will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Storybooks School on Yorktown will also be operating at a delay, opening at 9:00 a.m.

2nd Baptist Child Development Center will be on a two-hour delay start. Classes will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Storybooks School opening delayed until 9:00 a.m.

Nueces County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) will operate on a two-hour weather delay. School will begin at 10:00 a.m.

