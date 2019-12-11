A front blew into the Coastal Bend area Monday evening bringing cold temperatures, precipitation and strong winds with it. It has also prompted some changes to Tuesday's school schedules.

The Kingsville Independent School District reports there will be a delayed start Tuesday morning due to weather. Elementary campuses will begin at 9 a.m.; intermediate and middle school campuses will open at 9:30 a.m.; the high school will open at 10 a.m.

