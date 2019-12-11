A front blew into the Coastal Bend area Monday evening bringing cold temperatures, precipitation and strong winds with it. It has also prompted some changes to Tuesday's school schedules.

  • The Kingsville Independent School District reports there will be a delayed start Tuesday morning due to weather. Elementary campuses will begin at 9 a.m.; intermediate and middle school campuses will open at 9:30 a.m.; the high school will open at 10 a.m.

Stay with 3News for more weather-related school delays and closures.

