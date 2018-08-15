Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With school starting in less than two weeks for some students, districts across the state have received the 2018 Accountability Ratings from the Texas Education Agency.

TEA released the 2018 State Accountability Ratings for over 1,000 school districts across Texas, rating school performance on an A-F scale. The rating reflects three things: How students perform on standardized tests, how they improved on the tests, and performance among student groups in different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Flour Bluff, Bishop and Port Aransas independent school district's received A grades. Corpus Christi and Robstown ISDs received C grades; and Kingsville ISD got an F.

Corpus Christi's chapter of the American Federation of Teachers is not happy with that type of grading for school districts.

"No one realizes that CCISD is a huge school district and they have made a significant gain," AFT President Nancy Vera said. "They went from 18 improvement needed schools to zero schools in need of improvement. They went from 42 to 47 campuses of distinction. This business about rating school districts and schools is just misguided and irresponsible."

Districts, charters and campuses can appeal the rating on Aug. 15. The TEA will release the final 2018 ratings based on the outcomes of the appeals in December.

3News reached out to Kingsville ISD about their results but as of Wednesday evening had not heard back.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII