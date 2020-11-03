CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the wake of more coronavirus cases popping up around the country, area school districts have decided to take preventative measures while kids are away during Spring Break.

Even though no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have shown up in the Coastal Bend, school district officials are cleaning campuses and making sure they have everything they need to properly sanitize them.

It was just a few weeks ago that several school districts were sanitizing their campuses after a flu outbreak. Measures taken to prevent the coronavirus from spreading will be similar.

West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia said his administrators sent out a letter to parents asking that they take precautions guided by the Centers for Disease Control and to look out for symptoms. They encourage parents to keep their kids home if they are sick, and they are doing some extra cleaning while kids are out of class for Spring Break.

"The light switches. The doorknobs. The counters in which people place materials on. Students' desks," Garcia said. "So we're trying to go farther to try to keep the facility as germ-free as we can."

Officials at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi said they have created a portal where students and staff can report if they have or will travel internationally. They can also get facts about the coronavirus including symptoms and guidelines from the CDC.

Currently, TAMUCC isn't allowing university travel to countries identified as high-risk. As far as sanitizing, they have bought more industrial strength cleaners, soap dispensers and hand sanitizes, and are doing extra passes around campus.

The Calallen Independent School District has also reminded parents and students to practice hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, sanitizing items around them, and staying home if they are sick.

Corpus Christi Independent School District officials said campuses will continue to receive daily cleanings with high-level disinfectants. They also remind students and staff to practice healthy habits like hand washing.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: