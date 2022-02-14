Changes are coming to your child's school lunch

During the pandemic, it has been tough for schools to meet federal requirements for school lunches thanks to everything from supply chain issues to worker shortages.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Changes could be coming to your child's school lunch.

Schools have nutritional guidelines they are required to follow to make sure kids are getting healthy meals during school hours.

During the pandemic, it has been tough to meet those federal requirements thanks to everything from supply chain issues to worker shortages.

So the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not been punishing schools that fall short. Now the USDA has announced new less strict rules for nutrition so schools can slowly get back to normal.

The standards will be in place for the next two school years. They include allowing schools to serve low-fat flavored milk instead of non-fat, allowing 80 percent of cereals and breads to be whole grain instead of all of them and allowing more sodium in meals.

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined 3News First Edition Monday morning to talk about how these changes can impact a child's nutrition.

