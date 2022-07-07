Here are the supply lists for South Texas school districts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2022-2023 school year is coming up quick and school district officials have started to release their supply lists.
Below you will find a list of districts with links to their school supply lists. If you see a district we missed, please e-mail the information to news@kiiitv.com. For the lists that haven't been posted yet, we will keep checking back and update this story as needed.
Calallen ISD (not posted yet)
Tuloso-Midway ISD
- Primary
- Middle School
- Intermediate School (not posted)
- High School (not posted)
Robstown ISD (not posted yet)
Banquete ISD
A school supply list will be given to each student from their teachers on the first day of school.
Port Aransas ISD (not posted yet)
Agua Dulce ISD (not posted yet)
Ingleside ISD (not posted yet)
Aransas Pass ISD (not posted yet)
Mathis ISD (not posted yet)
Taft ISD (not posted yet)
Odem-Edroy ISD (not posted yet)
Alice ISD
- All Alice ISD students will be given supplies needed from district during first week of school.
Orange Grove ISD (not posted yet)
Premont ISD
- All Premont ISD students will be given school supplies by the district.
Beeville ISD (not posted yet)
Skidmore-Tynan ISD (not posted yet)
Ricardo ISD
Riviera ISD (not posted yet)
Aransas County ISD (not posted yet)
Three Rivers ISD (not posted yet)
San Diego ISD
- District will provide school supplies and backpacks for students
Freer ISD (not posted yet)
Benavides ISD (not posted yet)
Brooks County ISD
- The district will provide supplies and clear backpacks for all students
Refugio ISD (not posted yet)
Woodsboro ISD (not posted yet)
Austwell-Tivoli ISD (not posted yet)
Jim Hogg County ISD (not posted yet)