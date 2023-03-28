Schools near Yorktown, Cimarron placed on lockdown after shots heard in area, police say

Corpus Christi police officials said no scene was found but they are continuing to search the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools near Yorktown and Cimarron were put on lockdown status Tuesday morning as police responded to shots being heard in the area, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"Officers are actively checking the area; they have not located an active scene," the statement said.

Officials said they expect the lockdowns to be lifted soon. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

Officers responded to a call in the area of Yorktown and Cimarron for shots heard. Officers are actively checking the... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

