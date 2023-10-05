School's out as CCISD starts intersession

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An important reminder for parents and guardians of students who attend the Corpus Christi Independent School District.
There will be no school for students until Monday, Oct. 16.
Friday is a student holiday, and next week, campuses will be closed due to fall intersession. Students are encouraged to be safe and vigilant while they are out of school.
