CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News recognized four schools on Friday for their hard work in Share Your Christmas.

Meadowbrook Elementary School won the small category for donating 3,676 pounds.

Magee Elementary School donated 15, 780 pounds and won the medium category.

With a donation of 52,923 pounds, Grant Middle School won the large category.

Saint Gertrudis ISD won the rural category with 2,692 pounds of donation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: